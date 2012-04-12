BRIEF-Black Rock's stake in BCP falls below 2 percent after rights issue
* Said on Friday Black Rock's stake in BCP falls below 2 percent threshold following rights issue
WARSAW, April 12 Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU wants to pay out 1.75 billion zlotys ($553 mln), or 20.30 zlotys per share, in dividend from its 2011 profit, the company said on Thursday.
The management board's recommendation pends shareholders' approval. ($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Said on Friday Black Rock's stake in BCP falls below 2 percent threshold following rights issue
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* IBM has signed a new lease contract for 7,260 sqm in Sundtkvartalet in Oslo.