BRIEF-Auswide Bank increases stake in P2P moneyplace
* Auswide bank will have a controlling interest of at least 51% in Moneyplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW May 30 Poland wants eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU to pay a dividend of 22.43 zlotys per share instead of 20.30 zlotys proposed by the management, the Treasury Ministry's representative said at an annual meeting on Wednesday.
Poland, which controls PZU with a 35-percent stake, also pushed through higher dividends at two other state-controlled companies on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Auswide bank will have a controlling interest of at least 51% in Moneyplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
CAIRO, Feb 15 Libyan factions have tentatively agreed on an Egyptian-brokered roadmap to heal divisions, Egypt said, though the failure to engineer a meeting between two key figures has cast a shadow on the diplomatic push.