UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WARSAW, March 13 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU could pay out all of its 2012 stand-alone net profit of 2.58 billion zlotys ($812 million) as a dividend, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"In 2012 our stand-alone profit stood at 2.582 billion zlotys ... We could theoretically pay out 100 percent of our stand-alone profit (as dividend)," Andrzej Klesyk told a news conference.
The Polish state-controlled group paid out a dividend of 1.94 billion zlotys, or 22.43 zlotys per share, a year ago.
($1 = 3.1784 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts