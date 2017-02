WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU expects its net profit in the final three months of the year to be below 1.12 billion zlotys ($340.9 million)it earned in the third quarter, its top executive said on Wednesday.

"It's hard for me to imagine that we'll be able to achieve in the fourth quarter such a high result as we did in the third quarter," Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk told a news conference. ($1 = 3.2857 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)