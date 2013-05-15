(Company corrects CFO comment to show it sees investment income
down 30 pct, not net profit)
WARSAW May 15 Eastern Europe's top insurer, PZU
Group, expects its income from investment activities to
drop by as much as 30 percent this year because of the economic
slowdown, the company said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw
Dabrowski told reporters PZU's net profit would "be down by
between somewhere in the teens and 30 percent".
The insurer later said Dabrowski was speaking instead about
PZU's return from investments, which halved in the first quarter
because of falls in Polish stocks and a rise in yields of
government bonds.
PZU earned a record 3.26 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) last
year.
($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys)
