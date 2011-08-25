* Net profit 762 mln zlotys

* Gross premiums written up 6 pct (Adds details)

WARSAW Aug 25 Poland's largest insurer PZU more than doubled net profit in the second quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations, thanks to stronger bond investment results and no significant payouts.

The state-controlled company said on Thursday earnings of 762 million zlotys ($263.8 million) beat the 667 million forecast by analysts and the 362 million reported in the same period of last year.

PZU said in the first half of the year it did not have to make any large payouts related to natural disasters, whereas in the first six months of last year it took 734 million zlotys in charges mainly for damages caused by flooding.

The group's gross premiums written in the second quarter rose by a better-than-expected 6 percent to 3.70 billion zlotys.

PZU shares have lost 5 percent this year, outperforming a 16-percent drop in Warsaw's main index . ($1 = 2.889 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Cowell)