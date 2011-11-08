* Net profit down 57 pct in Q3

* Financing Polish M&A part of wider plan to diversify risk (Releads with financing plans)

By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, Nov 8 PZU, Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer, may step in to co-finance takeovers of banks in Poland with its large cash pile in a move that could help reduce the role of foreign capital participation in the country's financial sector.

The Polish state-controlled insurer which oversees some 50 billion zlotys ($15.7 billion) in assets took a large hit on its equity holdings in the third quarter.

"We can appear in transactions of bank takeovers in Poland as a side financing the transaction in a significant way, for example by leveraged buy-out, or granting a loan," Chief Investment Officer Ryszard Trepczynski told a news conference.

Some politicians have called on local institutions to take the opportunity of some foreign players putting their Polish banks on sale to increase local participation, which they hope would make them less vulnerable to troubles abroad.

More than two-thirds of Polish lenders have foreign parents, including top European players such as Spain's Santander and Italy's UniCredit .

Belgium's KBC and Portugual's Millennium bcp , under pressure to boost capital, are seeking buyers for their holdings in Poland -- Kredyt Bank and Bank Millennium , respectively.

Trepczynski said the potential funding of bank takeovers was part of a wider plan to invest in assets other than bonds and equity to diversify risk.

The insurer, which for over a decade was at the centre of a dispute between Poland and Dutch insurer Eureko, has had little luck finding its own takeover targets in the region despite ambitions to expand with its large warchest.

On Tuesday, PZU reported a 57-percent drop in third-quarter earnings to 305 million zlotys, less than expected by analysts, because of the weak performance by Polish stocks that lost more than a fifth of their value during that time.

PZU's results are vulnerable to market swings because of its large asset portfolio. Its equity holdings shrunk in value after Warsaw's main index shed 22 percent in the July-September period due to concerns over the European economy.

But the insurer's core performance remained strong, helped by rising sales of auto insurance and improved margins, as well as a favourable comparison to last year, when its bottom line was dragged down by payouts related to poor weather and flooding.

"At first glance, the good insurance result is a plus," said Iza Rokicka, analyst at BRE Bank.

PZU shares were nearly flat by 1244 GMT. The stock has shed 5 percent this year, less than half the loss of Warsaw's main WIG20 index . ($1 = 3.179 Polish Zlotys) (Additional reporting and writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)