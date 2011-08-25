WARSAW Aug 25 Poland's largest insurer PZU more than doubled its net profit in the second quarter, beating analysts' expectations, thanks to stronger bond investment results.

The state-controlled company said on Thursday its earnings stood at 762 million zlotys ($263.8 million) versus 667 million expected by analysts and Reuters poll and 362 million reported in the same period of last year. ($1 = 2.889 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)