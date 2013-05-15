BRIEF-Rajsanket Realty approves allotment of NCDs worth 600 mln rupees
* Approved allotment of NCDs worth 600 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l7qTW1) Further company coverage:
WARSAW May 15 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU reported an unexpected 2-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday thanks to one-off financial gains that made up for losses on investments.
The state-controlled group reported a net profit of 837 million zlotys ($260.7 million) compared to 796 million expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* Said on Monday it completes share capital increase reaching full subscription level of 38.0 million euros ($40.3 million) for 20.6 million new shares issued
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.