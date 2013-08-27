WARSAW Aug 27 Polish PZU, Eastern Europe's largest insurer, reported a 6-percent drop in second-quarter net earnings on Tuesday because of weak investment results, although the drop was smaller than expected.

The state-controlled insurance group said its net profit fell to 837 million zlotys ($264.83 million)compared to 757 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.1605 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)