UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU will not make a bid for Polish medical services group Lux-Med because of the expected high price tag, PZU Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources