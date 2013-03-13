WARSAW, March 13 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU expects its 2013 net profit to be below the 2012 figure, the company's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, head of the the Polish state-controlled insurer said he expected a tougher year after PZU's 2012 bottom line rose by nearly 40 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Alison Birrane)