WARSAW Oct 8 Polish insurer PZU said
on Thursday that its talks with U.S. General Electric (GE)
over the sale of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH were
suspended, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"For now, I can confirm that we are not conducting
negotiations concerning the purchase of a bank," PZU spokesman
wrote in an emailed response to a Reuters question on whether
talks over buying BPH failed. [ID:nW8N11L021}
The state-run PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer, is
trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank
, which it already controls.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Adrian Krajewski)