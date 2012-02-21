WARSAW Feb 21 PZU, Poland's top
insurer, is in talks with private equity firms to set up a 13
billion zloty ($4.1 billion) investment vehicle for foreign
acquisitions, chief executive Andrzej Klesyk was quoted as
saying by the Rzeczpospolita daily.
PZU wants to establish PZU International with one or two
private equity firms this year. The group's input, estimated at
6-7 billion zlotys, is to represent 40-45 percent of the
project's equity.
"We will look into insurers, but only in Europe, and not in
Brazil for example, to what some people are strongly encouraging
me to. We do not want to buy a bank either," Klesyk told
Rzeczpospolita.
PZU also wants to invite another partner to the vehicle,
either the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
or the World Bank's International Financial
Corporation, Klesyk also said.
($1 = 3.1464 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)