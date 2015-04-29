WARSAW, April 29 The chief executive at Poland's
PZU said that if the insurer were to invest in banks it
would have to be a capital investment in one cheap bank or in
two compatible financial insitutions which PZU could integrate
and take advantage of synergies.
Last week, domestic media reported that eastern Europe's top
insurer was vying for a large stake in local lender Alior Bank
and eyeing the sale of Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish
arm of Raiffeisen Bank International, with a view to
building its own banking arm.
"IF PZU was to invest in banks, it would have to be a
capital investment only, which would consist in a cheap purchase
or buying two compatible institutions (with similar offers,
clients and IT systems)," Andrzej Klesyk told Rzeczpospolita
daily in an interview published on Wednesday.
"Our role would be integration and gaining synergies," he
added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)