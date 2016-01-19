WARSAW Jan 19 The Polish treasury named Michal Krupinski, former deputy treasury minister, as the new head of Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU on Tuesday, in the latest management reshuffle at a state-run company.

Krupinski, 34, also a former director at the World Bank as well as at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take over from CEO Andrzej Klesyk who departs after an eight-year tenure marked by PZU's Warsaw listing in 2010 and the group's regional expansion.

PZU, worth 27.6 billion zlotys ($6.77 billion) on the Warsaw bourse, follows other Polish state-run companies that have changed CEOs since Poland's new government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, came to power last year. Krupinski was a deputy minister in a previous PiS government.

Financial markets will be waiting to see if PZU's new board continues with Klesyk's strategy to forge a top-five bank via takeovers conducted by blue-chip lender Alior Bank, in which PZU holds a key stake. ($1 = 4.0750 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)