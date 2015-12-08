(Adds CEO and analyst comments)
WARSAW Dec 8 Polish insurer PZU's
Chief executive Andrzej Klesyk resigned on Tuesday after being
asked to do so by the Treasury, central Europe's largest insurer
said on Tuesday, adding to management changes in several
state-controlled companies.
Reuters reported last week that the treasury ministry, which
controls over 35 percent of PZU, had wanted to replace Klesyk.
"I have stressed many times that the owner's right is to
select the the persons designated to lead the company," Klesyk
said in a statement. "Respecting this right, at the request of
the treasury ministry I resigned from the position of the chief
executive at PZU."
The departure of Klesyk, who has led PZU since 2007,
follows the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's victory
in October's election.
The heads of state railway PKP, the Warsaw exchange GPW
and treasury-controlled utilities Enea and
Energa have also stepped down or have been sacked.
Speculation about management changes in PZU and also at the
lender it controlls Alior Bank, has hit shares in PZU
and Alior, which were down 2.6 and 3.3 percent respectively at
1535 GMT on Tuesday on the Warsaw stock exchange.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Agnieszka
