WARSAW Dec 8 Polish insurer PZU's Chief executive Andrzej Klesyk resigned on Tuesday after being asked to do so by the Treasury, central Europe's largest insurer said on Tuesday, adding to management changes in several state-controlled companies.

Reuters reported last week that the treasury ministry, which controls over 35 percent of PZU, had wanted to replace Klesyk.

"I have stressed many times that the owner's right is to select the the persons designated to lead the company," Klesyk said in a statement. "Respecting this right, at the request of the treasury ministry I resigned from the position of the chief executive at PZU."

The departure of Klesyk, who has led PZU since 2007, follows the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's victory in October's election.

The heads of state railway PKP, the Warsaw exchange GPW and treasury-controlled utilities Enea and Energa have also stepped down or have been sacked.

