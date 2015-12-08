WARSAW Dec 8 The head of Poland's PZU resigned on Tuesday, central Europe's largest insurer said on Tuesday, adding to a string of management changes at Polish state-controlled companies.

Reuters reported last week that the treasury ministry, which controls over 35 percent of PZU, wanted to replace Klesyk.

PZU said in a statement that Klesyk was asked to resign by the treasury.

Speculation about management changes at PZU has also hit shares in PZU-controlled Alior Bank.

The departure of Andrzej Klesyk, who has led PZU since 2007, follows the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's victory in October's election.

The heads of the state railway PKP, the Warsaw exchange GPW and treasury-controlled utilities Enea and Energa have stepped down or have been sacked. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko,; editing by Louise Heavens)