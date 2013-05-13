WARSAW May 13 Poland's deep-pocketed state insurer PZU wants to buy a majority stake in Croatia Osiguranje as part of a long-awaited plan to expand beyond its home market, PZU's chief executive told Reuters.

Croatia, which has 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, has said it wanted to sell up to half of the insurance group, which has a market capitalisation of some $390 million.

But PZU head Andrzej Klesyk, who is travelling to Croatia with Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski to publicise its interest in the Croatian insurer, said he would rather have operational control.

"We are most interested in the role of the main shareholder with a majority stake," Klesyk said. "We don't know yet whether this will be possible."

PZU has been looking for takeovers in central eastern Europe and the Balkan states in recent years because its ability to grow at home is limited. But despite its large cash pile it has little to show for it with hardly any assets put up for sale.

Klesyk said he hoped Croatia Osiguranje, which controls a third of the local insurance market, would be a stepping stone to a wider presence in the region. (Writing by Chris Borowski)