WARSAW May 13 Poland's deep-pocketed state
insurer PZU wants to buy a majority stake in Croatia
Osiguranje as part of a long-awaited plan to expand
beyond its home market, PZU's chief executive told Reuters.
Croatia, which has 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, has
said it wanted to sell up to half of the insurance group, which
has a market capitalisation of some $390 million.
But PZU head Andrzej Klesyk, who is travelling to Croatia
with Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski to publicise its
interest in the Croatian insurer, said he would rather have
operational control.
"We are most interested in the role of the main shareholder
with a majority stake," Klesyk said. "We don't know yet whether
this will be possible."
PZU has been looking for takeovers in central eastern Europe
and the Balkan states in recent years because its ability to
grow at home is limited. But despite its large cash pile it has
little to show for it with hardly any assets put up for sale.
Klesyk said he hoped Croatia Osiguranje, which controls a
third of the local insurance market, would be a stepping stone
to a wider presence in the region.
