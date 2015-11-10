CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
(Repeats without changes to the text)
WARSAW Nov 10 Poland's PZU posted a slightly larger than expected 39-percent year-on-year drop in its third-quarter net profit to 511 million zlotys ($129 million), due to falling stock prices that hurt the firm's return on investments, it said on Tuesday.
Gross written premiums at the central and eastern Europe's largest insurer rose by 8.4 percent to 4.33 billion zlotys - almost in line with analysts' forecasts, with the gain capped by the drop in the investment result.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 523 million zlotys in the third quarter.
The main index of the Warsaw bourse .WIG20 fell by almost 11 percent at the same time. ($1 = 3.9605 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid