Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
WARSAW, March 15 Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU may be interested in taking part in the privatisation of insurance group in the Balkans, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"At the moment there are no talks about potential takeovers," Andrzej Klesyk said in an interview with Radio PiN. "The former Yugoslav republics will need to privatise insurance firms and we will keep an eye no this."
He also said he expected 2012 results to be in line with last year's if "nothing catastrophic happens on the market". (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT