UPDATE 3-Oil rises on 90 pct compliance on OPEC output deal
* Stocks to fall by 600,000 bpd in 6 mths at current rates -IEA (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
FRANKFURT Aug 10 German solar company Q-Cells will report a first-half loss of around 350 million euros ($493 million) later this week, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the company.
Q-Cells posted a net loss of 41.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2011 and a Reuters poll of 10 ban and brokerages found the company is expected to slump to a first-half net loss of 89.4 million euros.
Q-Cells declined to comment.
The company is due to report its second-quarter results on Friday, August 12. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Stocks to fall by 600,000 bpd in 6 mths at current rates -IEA (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Dozens of tankers used to carry refined oil products are sitting idle in Asia and the Middle East as slow trade and an oversupply of ships have cut daily earnings to as little as a fifth of last year's level, shipbrokers and traders said.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.