FRANKFURT Aug 10 German solar company Q-Cells will report a first-half loss of around 350 million euros ($493 million) later this week, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the company.

Q-Cells posted a net loss of 41.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2011 and a Reuters poll of 10 ban and brokerages found the company is expected to slump to a first-half net loss of 89.4 million euros.

Q-Cells declined to comment.

The company is due to report its second-quarter results on Friday, August 12. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)