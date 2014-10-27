Oct 27 Q-Free ASA :

* Says received order from Norwegian Public Roads Administration related to an extension of contract for operation of central system for toll collection in Norway

* Says order has a value of about 32 million Norwegian crowns

* Says current contract period expires June 14, 2015 and extension period is six months