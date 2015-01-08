BRIEF-Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents
Jan 8 Q-free ASA :
* Says has been awarded dvanced Transportation Management Systems contract in US at a value of 15 million Norwegian crowns ($1.95 million) for West Virginia Division of Highways
* Says contract duration is to December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6935 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.