Feb 2 Q-Free ASA :

* Says Q-Free Netherlands has been awarded a contract in the United States from Raytheon for their MassDot (Massachusetts Department of Transport) all electronic toll system project

* Order value is 14 million Norwegian crowns ($1.81 million)

* Says order will be delivered during 2015