(Adds more details, comments from CFO)

Sept 6 Traffic tolling and traffic management firm Q-Free ASA :

* Says has signed contract for nationwide truck tolling project with DARS d.d in Slovenia, where Q-Free and Telekom Slovenije are partners

* Contract value is 470 million Norwegian crowns ($56.98 million)

* Won Slovenia contract in March, final signing was made today

* Delivery period is one year commencing upon validation of contract, followed by a service and maintenance period of 10 years, with an option to extend the service and maintenance period with an additional three years

* CFO Roar Oestboe told Reuters half of the contract value of 470 million crowns is one time deliveries while the other half is service and maintenance on the 10 year fixed period

* CFO said contract is "standard delivery", will not comment on margins

* CFO said market is overall good but trend is that there are fewer bigger tolling projects to make bid on

* CFO said are bidding for one big contract in Indonesia which is bigger than contract in Slovenia

* CFO said Indonesia tender will be delivered at the end October, expects a decision from Indonesian traffic authorities during first quarter 2017

* CFO said two third of existing business is linked to tolling projects while the rest is linked to traffic management

* CFO said he expects traffic management to grow faster than tolling due to several acquisitions in traffic management the recent years

* Q-Free shares rise 3.4 pct to 7.65 crowns per share compared to a drop of 0.4 pct in Oslo Bourse main share index

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2486 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; editing Ole Mikkelsen)