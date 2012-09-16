DUBAI, Sept 16 Al Qaeda confirmed that one of
its top military commanders in North Africa had died in a car
accident, according to a statement posted on Sunday on a website
used by Islamist militants.
An Algerian security official said last week that Nabil
Sahrawi, an Algerian national who was a military commander of
AQIM in the Sahara desert, died in a car accident in northern
Mali last week.
"With hearts full of acceptance of God's will, we have
received news of the martyrdom of one of our heroes ... Nabil
Abu Olqoma, the deputy emir of the Sahara region, as a result of
a tragic traffic accident," the group said, adding a number of
fighters were also injured.
It said Sahrawi, who it also identified as Nabil al-Orasi,
had been jailed in Algeria and was among the first fighters to
join the group in the Sahara as a young man in the 1990s.
Abu Olqoma had served as deputy to Abdelhamid Abu Zeid, one
of AQIM's leading field commanders in the Sahara desert. Abu
Zeid is believed by security experts to have ordered the killing
of two foreigners kidnapped by his group, Frenchman Michel
Germaneau and Briton Edwin Dyer.