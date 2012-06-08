* Praises mothers for bringing up Arab Spring protesters
* "Arab Spring will soon become an Islamic Spring"-letter
* Al Qaeda sidelined by uprisings, now trying to capitalise
DUBAI, June 8 The wife of al Qaeda leader Ayman
al-Zawahri praised Muslim women for their role in the Arab
Spring uprisings and said the unrest would soon lead to an
"Islamic Spring", according to a rare message posted online on
Friday.
The letter, signed by Omaima Hassan, singled out women
beaten during Egypt's unrest and lauded mothers for bringing up
the revolutionaries who went on to topple four heads of state it
described as "tyrant criminals".
It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity
of the undated message, posted on a website used by Islamist
militants.
Al Qaeda was effectively sidelined by Arab Spring uprisings,
launched mainly by middle class activists and intellectuals
eager for economic and political reforms.
But there have been signs that the militant network has
since been trying to capitalise on the unrest.
"I congratulate all females of the world for these blessed
revolutions and I salute every mother who sacrificed her loved
ones in the revolutions. It is really an Arab Spring and will
soon become an Islamic Spring," read the message.
"These revolutions toppled the tyrant criminals, and thanks
to your efforts, patience and raising your sons in dignity," it
added.
The message urged Muslim women to keep wearing the veil.
"The veil is the Muslim woman's identity and the West wants to
remove this identity so she will be without an identity."
It added: "My advice to you sisters is to raise your
children on the love of martyrdom ... and to prepare them for
restoring the glories of Islam and the liberation of Jerusalem."
A similar message was posted online in Omaima Hassan's name
in 2009.
Friday's posting came several months after an eight-minute
video recording by Zawahri urging Syrians not to rely on Western
or Arab governments to help their uprising to topple President
Bashar al-Assad.
Zawahri took command of the Islamist militant network after
the group's founder and leader, Osama bin Laden, was killed by
U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May last year.
Zawahri's Libyan-born second-in-command, Abu Yahya al Libi,
was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan earlier this week.
According to the message posted on Friday, Omaima Hassan
said she hoped that the uprisings sparked by a Tunisian setting
himself on fire would "liberate Jerusalem" and restore it to its
days of glory.
"We will have a new Islamic state based on sharia (Islamic
law) arbitration, and we will free Palestine and build a state
of succession to the prophecy," the message added.
Israel captured Jerusalem along with the rest of the West
Bank in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians want the city,
annexed by Israel unilaterally, to be the capital of a future
Palestinian state.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by
Sami Aboudi and Andrew Heavens)