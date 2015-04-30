BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
CAIRO, April 30 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment firms, reported a full-year net loss of 879.6 million Egyptian pounds ($115.28 million) after tax and minority interest on Thursday.
It said it would return to "bottom line" profitability by the end of 2015.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
