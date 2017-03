CAIRO Feb 16 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment companies, is seeking to raise $300 million over the medium term through divestments, the company said in a statement on Egypt's stock exchange.

Qalaa has some $9.5 billion in assets under management, including dozens of firms mainly in Egypt, east and north Africa. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing By Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)