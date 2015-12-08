CAIRO Dec 8 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment firms, reported a loss of 125.54 million Egyptian pounds ($16.03 million) in the third quarter, compared with a 59.52 million Egyptian pound loss last year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company's revenues for the quarter were 2.038 billion pounds, up from 1.724 billion pounds last year, a company statement on the Egyptian bourse said.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)