SYDNEY May 4 Australian carrier Qantas
is delaying delivery of two new Airbus A380s to help cut capital
spending by A$400 million ($410.7 million) while it increases
capacity on its more profitable domestic operations.
Delivery of the two Airbus A380s, originally intended for
early 2013, will be put back to 2016/17, with a final six A380s
delivered from 2018/19.
Qantas said in February it would cut capital spending by
A$500 million over two years and announced plans to cut 500 jobs
after its first-half profit halved. A bitter industrial dispute
and higher fuel bills took their toll on profits.
The additional A$400 million announced on Friday will take
capital expenditure cuts to A$900 million. Capital expenditure
will now total A$1.9 billion, the company said.
Qantas also said it will increase capacity on its domestic
routes during 2012 and 2013 for its Qantas, Jetstar and
Qantaslink services.
As part of that plan, Qantas will add additional services
during peak times on core east-coast business routes and
reintroduce Boeing 747 and Airbus A330 services on the east-west
route. Jetstar will increase capacity in key leisure markets.
"We know that network and frequency are key to customer
satisfaction and the changes we are announcing today mean we
will offer even better service in both areas," Qantas Chief
Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement.
Joyce said Qantas' goal in the domestic market was to retain
market share at around 65 percent and maximise profit.
Earlier this month, media reported Qantas' heavy maintenance
bases were under review and said Qantas would cut 400 jobs at
its base near Melbourne airport, with 660 workers at another
base also at risk.
Qantas said the consultation process had concluded and a
decision will be announced by mid-May.
($1= 0.9739 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Paul
Tait)