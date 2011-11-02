SYDNEY Nov 2 The Australian competition regulator said on Wednesday it expected Qantas Airways to go further in compensating customers affected by the weekend grounding of its entire fleet over a labour dispute.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement it had been in contact with Qantas since Sunday over how it was treating affected passengers. It said while Qantas' response addressd some of its concerns, the actions did not go far enough.

The grounding affected almost 70,000 customers and Qantas has offered refunds, rebooking and compensation for expenses incurred by certain travellers for flights until midnight on Wednesday.

"It is squarely in the airline's camp to make good. If you have incurred additional expenses as a result of the grounding the ACCC is of the view that Qantas should compensate you for all your reasonable losses," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said, adding the regulator has asked the airline for a report on claims made and redress provided. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)