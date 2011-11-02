SYDNEY Nov 2 The Australian competition
regulator said on Wednesday it expected Qantas Airways
to go further in compensating customers affected by the weekend
grounding of its entire fleet over a labour dispute.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in
a statement it had been in contact with Qantas since Sunday over
how it was treating affected passengers. It said while Qantas'
response addressd some of its concerns, the actions did not go
far enough.
The grounding affected almost 70,000 customers and Qantas
has offered refunds, rebooking and compensation for expenses
incurred by certain travellers for flights until midnight on
Wednesday.
"It is squarely in the airline's camp to make good. If you
have incurred additional expenses as a result of the grounding
the ACCC is of the view that Qantas should compensate you for
all your reasonable losses," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said, adding
the regulator has asked the airline for a report on claims made
and redress provided.
