MELBOURNE Aug 16 Australia's top union body said it would seek urgent talks with Qantas Airways over its plans to launch two offshore airlines and cut 1,000 jobs.

"We cannot see any need for there to be any forced redundancies from the plan announced today and we will seek to ensure that is the case at the earliest possible opportunity," Australian Council of Trade Unions Secretary Jeff Lawrence said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ACTU said it would be examining possible legislative or regulatory steps to ensure that Qantas remained an Australian company and ensure that anyone working on services into and out of Australia be subject to Australian wages and conditions.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Victoria Thieberger)