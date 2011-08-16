MELBOURNE Aug 16 Australia's top union body
said it would seek urgent talks with Qantas Airways
over its plans to launch two offshore airlines and cut 1,000
jobs.
"We cannot see any need for there to be any forced
redundancies from the plan announced today and we will seek to
ensure that is the case at the earliest possible opportunity,"
Australian Council of Trade Unions Secretary Jeff Lawrence said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The ACTU said it would be examining possible legislative or
regulatory steps to ensure that Qantas remained an Australian
company and ensure that anyone working on services into and out
of Australia be subject to Australian wages and conditions.
