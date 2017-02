SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's Qantas Airways and the engineers unions have agreed a wages deal, the secretary of the union said on Monday.

The deal would be presented to the country's labour umpire later on Monday, Steve Purvinas said.

The agreement gives the union members a 3 percent headline wage increase and provides for job security, he said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)