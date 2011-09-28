Sept 29 Australia's competition regulator has given final approval for a trans-Pacific alliance between Qantas Airways and AMR Corp's American Airlines, it said on Thursday.

The airlines will coordinate operations on services between Australia/New Zealand and the United States and on their respective services which support these trans-Pacific routes.

"The ACCC does not consider that the JBA will have any anti-competitive effects, as Qantas and American Airlines do not currently provide any overlapping direct services on the trans-Pacific routes," said Rod Sims, Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The venture would benefit passengers, the ACCC said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)