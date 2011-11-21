SYDNEY Nov 21 Qantas Airways
said on Monday it was seeking binding arbitration after failing
to agree to a deal with the Transport Workers Union over pay and
conditions.
"We haven't been able to reach a new agreement with the
Transport Workers Union through negotiations so we will now let
the independent umpire decide," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a
statement.
Qantas and three unions were ordered on Nov. 1 by the
industrial umpire, Fair Work Australia, to stop industrial
action and reach an agreement by Monday, after Qantas grounded
its planes in a drastic move aimed at ending union action.
Qantas and the pilots union are also seeking arbitration
from Fair Work Australia.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Perry)