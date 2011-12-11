* Domestic bookings back to normal levels
* International bookings recovering at slower rate
* Too early for announcement on Asia premium airline
(Adds details, quotes)
SYDNEY, Dec 12 Australia's Qantas Airways
said on Monday that talks on setting up a premium
airline in Asia were continuing, while domestic bookings have
recovered back to normal levels after months of industrial
disputes.
Chief Executive Alan Joyce, who grounded the airline in late
October over a dispute with unions, told investors that Qantats
will continue its focus on cutting costs and lifting
productivity because competitive pressures from Middle Eastern
and Chinese carriers will increase.
"We have announced our plans to invest in a premium airline
based in Asia. Talks continue, and it remains premature to make
any announcements at this stage," Joyce said at the airline's
strategy day.
There have been media reports that the Asian premium
airline, seen as key to turning around the loss-making
international operations, was going to be dropped.
Qantas has previously said that it has held talks with
Malaysian Airlines and Air Asia, and also
with Singapore over its plans for a base in Asia.
Qantas took the drastic step of grounding all flights for
two days in late October, disrupting 70,000 passengers and
spurring the government and the labour-market umpire to seek a
quick end to hostilities between the airline and three unions.
Joyce said sending the dispute for arbitration by the labour
umpire Fair Work Australia had given certainty to passengers and
led to a strong recovery in forward bookings.
"Domestic bookings, including from corporate accounts, have
recovered particularly well and are now back to normal levels,"
he said.
International bookings were recovering at a slower rate for
the period through to January, but beyond January were in line
with levels before the industrial action, he said.
Joyce said Qantas was confident the Fair Work outcome would
be reasonable and "exclude the extreme claims that would have
threatened our capacity to make the necessary transformation of
our international business".
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by
Ed Davies)