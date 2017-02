SYDNEY Aug 16 Australia's Qantas Airways is considering Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and China to base its new Asian premium airline, a source with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier Qantas announced plans to launch a new, premium Asian airline as well as a Japanese low-cost carrier, the latter jointly with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi .

