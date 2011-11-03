CANBERRA Nov 4 Qantas Airlines would be a stronger business group if kept together, chief executive Alan Joyce said on Friday, telling Australia lawmakers he had not had talks with any private equity groups on breaking up the airline.

"I will say categorically, my belief is that the Qantas group is stronger if we can keep the group together," Joyce told an upper house Senate inquiry into the carrier's Asian expansion plans. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)