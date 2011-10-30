SYDNEY Oct 31 Qantas Airways said on Monday a labour tribunal decision ending industrial action at the Australian carrier meant it now has business certainty and can focus on turning around its ailing international operations.

Qantas has said its international operations are losing about A$200 million a year.

Chief Executive Alan Joyce told a briefing that he could enact his plan to turnaround the international operations

"The future for turning around the international operations is for us to participate in Asia," Joyce said. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Writing by Narayanan Somasundaram)