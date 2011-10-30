Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
SYDNEY Oct 31 Qantas Airways said on Monday a labour tribunal decision ending industrial action at the Australian carrier meant it now has business certainty and can focus on turning around its ailing international operations.
Qantas has said its international operations are losing about A$200 million a year.
Chief Executive Alan Joyce told a briefing that he could enact his plan to turnaround the international operations
"The future for turning around the international operations is for us to participate in Asia," Joyce said. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Writing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.