SYDNEY, April 20 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Friday it has picked CFM International engines to power its fleet of 78 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Snecma, would build the engines for the aircraft that would join the Qantas' low cost unit JetStar in 2016, the Australian airline said in a statement.

About half the new A320neos would replace aircraft while the rest would be used for the planned expansion, Qantas said.

The value of the order was not disclosed. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Eric Meijer.)