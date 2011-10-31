* Qantas third cheapest among 19 top global airlines' stocks
* Foreign ownership cap, union dispute seen hurdles for any
takeover
* Qantas was target of $11 bln private-equity bid 4 yrs ago
By Denny Thomas and Sonali Paul
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australia's Qantas
Airways Ltd has seen its share of suitors knocking on
the company's cabin doors before, and with the stock trading at
record lows, now may seem to be a good time to welcome a white
knight.
However, a nasty dispute with unions and limits on foreign
ownership are outweighing the airline's cheap valuation, keeping
potential strategic partners and private-equity bidders at bay.
And these issues are not likely to be resolved anytime soon.
Qantas returned to the air on Monday after grounding its
entire global fleet over the weekend in a bold tactic to force
the government to intervene in the nation's worst labour dispute
in a decade.
Four years ago, Qantas narrowly missed being bought by a
private-equity consortium in a $11 billion deal. A year after
that, it held merger talks with British Airways, but they
collapsed over differences over valuations.
"I doubt there are vultures circling over Qantas for a
takeover as the airline can't show it is able to overcome what
could potentially be a destructive confrontation between
management and unions in the coming weeks and months," said
Shukor Yusof, a Singapore-based analyst for Standard & Poor's.
"There are many problems ahead and that's putting off any
potential suitor," he said.
'NEVER SAY NEVER'
Shares in Qantas, the world's 15th biggest airline by market
value, have lost 71 percent since a TPG Capital and
Macquarie Group consortium attempted a bold takeover at
the height of credit boom in 2007.
Qantas' 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio has dropped
to 6.8, which is 70 percent lower than its all-time high in
2009. The slide also makes Qantas the third cheapest airline
stock among the world's top 19 airlines by market value,
according to Starmine Estimates.
Anxious shareholders are hoping the management will end the
two-year drought of dividends or be scooped up by a suitor. But
foreign ownership rules are among the hurdles.
Foreign ownership in Qantas is capped at 49 percent under
the Qantas Sale Act and a single foreign owner can only own up
to 25 percent. Foreign airlines are barred from owning more than
35 percent of Qantas.
"In this environment, I think it's unlikely for any private
equity venture to find the debt to take it on," said
Sydney-based Naz Ressas, a portfolio manager at Colonial First
State's growth fund, a Qantas shareholder.
"You never say never, but until we get more confidence and
access to debt, I don't see it occurring," he added, a sentiment
echoed by several other analysts. Colonial owns just over 5
percent of Qantas.
Foreign ownership in Qantas stood at 39.1 percent at end
November, 2010.
The share price collapse is a reflection of the tough
operating environment for the airline industry. What Qantas
needs is to cut costs by keeping wages under check and shifting
maintenance work offshore, but the workers union is opposed to
both. .
SCOPE FOR RETURNS
The hurdles to takeover have not stopped traders
from betting on a likely acquisition of the airline and just two
months ago, the company played down media speculation of a
private-equity bid after the stock slumped to a near-record low
in August.
While the debt markets are difficult, private equity funds
in Asia have an estimated $70 billion in so-called dry powder
that can be used to fund any takeover.
Tough debt market means buyout funds will have to use more
equity to back a deal now, which will reduce their returns.
Buyout funds can extract returns by stripping assets and
selling them. Qantas' Frequent Flyer business and
freight-handling business have previously been mentioned as
profitable business that can be sold.
Frequent Flyer for instance is forecast to make A$216
million ($232 million) in earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) next year, according to UBS, accounting for more than a
third of Qantas' EBIT.
While Qantas' debt has grown to about A$7.2 billion, its
debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89 is the seventh lowest among the 19
top airlines.
All these factors are favourable for any takeover to occur
and hence there is room for buyout funds to load up debt to take
Qantas private and still earn juicy returns.
But the question is whether any buyout shops have the
appetite to takeover a national carrier and fight with unruly
unions.
"It's pretty hard to consummate a takeover," Sydney-based
RBS analyst Mark Williams said, citing the ownership
restrictions.
"Private-equity taking over airlines is not usual business
anyway. Given that there was an attempt made and it didn't
eventuate, I would be surprised if that occurs again," he added.
($1 = 0.933 Australian dollars)
