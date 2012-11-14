SYDNEY Nov 15 Australia's Qantas Airways
said it will repay A$650 million ($675 million) in debt
ahead of schedule and buy back up to A$100 million in shares as
it seeks to boost shareholder returns after a slump in its share
price over the past two years.
In September Qantas, which has been battling high fuel
costs, tough competition, and a strong Australian dollar that
has dented Australian tourism spending, announced plans to tie
up with Dubai's Emirates to shore up its loss-making
international business.
"The Board believes the current Qantas share price does not
reflect fair value of the Group, particularly considering the
underlying strength of its domestic, loyalty and Jetstar
businesses and the proposed partnership with Emirates," Qantas
Chairman Leigh Clifford said in statement.
Qantas said it expected to report underlying profit before
tax for the six months ending 31 December 2012 in the range of
A$180 million to A$230 million, versus A$202 million a year ago.
"The outlook for the second half of FY13 remains volatile
and, given the uncertainty in global economic conditions, fuel
prices and foreign exchange rates, it is not possible to provide
further guidance at this time," Qantas said.
In addition to the planned Emirates alliance, Qantas has
been cutting jobs, cancelling plane orders and selling non-core
assets to boost its balance sheet and reduce operating costs.
Qantas shares slumped to A$0.96 in June, their lowest since
it was privatised in 1995, but have since recovered to A$1.23.
($1 = 0.9630 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)