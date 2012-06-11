MELBOURNE, June 12 Qantas Airways has
tapped Macquarie Group to defend the airline against a
possible hostile takeover after it lost a third of its value
last week following a profit warning, a newspaper said on
Tuesday.
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce has also appointed
Citigroup to monitor the company's share register for any
raiders, the Australian Financial Review said in a report,
without naming any sources.
The newspaper said top executives were not aware of anyone
lining up a bid, but Joyce has reactivated an internal defence
team, first set up last year when there was talk former Qantas
chief Geoff Dixon was working with a team to buy a big stake in
Qantas.
Qantas shares hit a record low of A$0.96 last week after it
warned it expected to book its first net loss since it was
privatised in 1995, blaming deep losses in its international
operations, weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs.
The airline recently split its loss-making international
operations from its profitable domestic business, which is
battling an aggressive expansion by Virgin Australia.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)