MELBOURNE, June 12 Qantas Airways has
tapped Macquarie Group to defend the Australian airline
against a possible takeover and find ways to shore up its share
price, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after the
carrier lost a third of its value last week because of a profit
warning.
The airline recently split its international and domestic
businesses so that a new management team could focus on turning
around the unprofitable global arm while the domestic unit
battles an aggressive expansion by Virgin Australia.
Analysts said at the time they did not think the split was
designed to clear the way for a takeover of the international
division.
Qantas shares rose 8 percent on Tuesday after the Australian
Financial Review first reported that Macquarie had been
appointed. Chief Executive Alan Joyce has also appointed
Citigroup to monitor the airline's share register for any
raiders, the newspaper said, without identifying any sources.
Qantas and Macquarie declined to comment on whether
Macquarie and Citi have been appointed. Citi was not immediately
available for comment.
The newspaper said top executives were not aware of anyone
lining up a bid, but Joyce has reactivated an internal defence
team, first set up last year when there was talk that former
Qantas chief Geoff Dixon, who left the carrier in 2008, was
working with a consortium to buy a big stake in the airline.
Qantas shares hit a record low of A$0.96 last week after the
company warned it expected to book its first net loss since it
was privatised in 1995, blaming deep losses in its international
operations, weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs.
Its battered shares rose 8.3 percent to A$1.05 after the
newspaper report, even though Chief Executive Alan Joyce said
last week that he was not aware of any bid being lined up for
the company.
Macquarie will be looking to identify any businesses that
the airline could jettison to help boost its share price, the
source told Reuters, declining to be identified.
Ironically, Macquarie led an A$11 billion bid with private
equity firms for Qantas in 2006. The bid was ultimately scrapped
as two key fund managers refused to back the A$5.45 a share
offer despite Qantas management pushing for the takeover.
The Airline Partners Australia group included private equity
giant Texas Pacific Group and Canadian investment firm
Onex Corp.
