By Victoria Bryan
| HELSINKI
HELSINKI Oct 8 Australian carrier Qantas
is looking at ways it can expand its partnership with
Emirates Airline, such as on new routes into
Australia, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"We would like to see Emirates flying into more Australian
destinations, which they're keen on," Alan Joyce said on the
sidelines of the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Helsinki.
"We think it's working so well, there has to be more we can
do," he said. Qantas will also discuss with Emirates the best
way to use slots at London Heathrow when two slots leased to
British Airways revert to Qantas at the end of 2017.
The Australian carrier agreed to an alliance with Emirates
in 2012 as part of its turnaround, switching its hub for
European flights to Dubai - Emirates' base - from Singapore and
coordinating on pricing, sales and schedules.
Under Joyce's strategy to cut costs, trim capacity and raise
fares, Qantas announced a return to full-year profit in August.
Qantas has ordered eight 787-9 Dreamliner jets and
has options for a further 15, plus other purchase rights. The
planes have the range to reach Europe, Joyce said.
"It opens up European markets direct from Australia so
that's an exciting opportunity in the long-term."
However, the Dreamliners will first be used to replace 747s
currently serving South Africa and routes to South and North
America, Joyce said. A decision on whether to exercise the
options, which would be for deliveries from 2019, will be made
only if a business case for routes can be made.
Australia's decade-long mining boom has turned to bust as
demand for mineral commodities to fuel industrial expansion in
China has waned.
Joyce said he expects the downturn in the resources sector,
which accounts for 12 percent of its corporate traffic, to last
for another 18 to 24 months.
To combat the downturn, Qantas has been using smaller
aircraft from its charter business on routes serving the mining
industry in the west of Australia and putting the more expensive
aircraft on routes to Singapore and the eastern coast of
Australia, where the financial and infrastructure industries are
performing better.
The resources decline has seen the Australian dollar weaken
but Joyce said he was happy with the current exchange rate
because it was making the country's manufacturing sector
more competitive and attracting more tourists.
