Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
SYDNEY Nov 4 An engine defect that prompted Australia's Qantas Airways to divert an A380 plane bound for London to Dubai is not related to an engine blowout last year that led Qantas to ground its entire superjumbo fleet.
"The two issues are completely unrelated. This is a one-off and we will look to get the aircraft back in the skies as soon as possible," Qantas spokeswoman Olivia Wirth said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.