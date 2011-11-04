SYDNEY Nov 4 An engine defect that prompted Australia's Qantas Airways to divert an A380 plane bound for London to Dubai is not related to an engine blowout last year that led Qantas to ground its entire superjumbo fleet.

"The two issues are completely unrelated. This is a one-off and we will look to get the aircraft back in the skies as soon as possible," Qantas spokeswoman Olivia Wirth said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)