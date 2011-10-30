* Etihad may team with Virgin Australia to offer domestic
services
* Carrier may offer daily flight between Sydney and Bangkok
* Etihad to free up additional capacity, if required - CEO
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Oct 30 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is
planning to introduce additional services in Australia to
transport the country's travellers, as other carriers step in to
fill the gap from Qantas grounding its fleet over
industrial dispute.
Etihad said it is discussions with partner Virgin Australia
, a rival of Qantas, to offer various options including
domestic shuttle services within the country using its aircraft.
Normally foreign airlines cannot operate domestically in other
countries.
"We are already looking at a range of options to support
Virgin Australia in its home market by freeing up additional
capacity if required," James Hogan, the chief executive of
Etihad Airways said in a statement.
Qantas Airways sparred with unions at a second labour
tribunal on Sunday after Australia's prime minister called for
an end to the industrial dispute that grounded the airline's
entire fleet.
Qantas grounded more than 100 aircraft on Saturday and said
it had cancelled 447 flights affecting more than 68,000
passengers by Sunday afternoon.
Etihad said it will support Australian travellers disrupted
by the Qantas dispute. The Gulf carrier said it in talks with
Virgin Australia to operate a shuttle service between Sydney and
Melbourne. It is also eyeing operation of a daily flight between
Sydney and Bangkok.
"We also stand ready to assist Qantas passengers who are
stranded overseas and need to travel home, and have advised our
call centres worldwide to do everything possible to assist
people in these circumstances - in fact, to help anyone whose
international travel plans have been affected," said Hogan.
State-backed Middle East carriers are in the process of
fierce expansion and threaten to slowly shift the centre of
gravity in air travel from Europe to the Gulf.
Etihad, Dubai's Emirates and Qatar Airways together operate
hundreds of flights each week to several Australian
destinations.
Etihad operates 24 weekly flights from Australia to the
Britain, Europe, the Middle East and North America through its
hub in Abu Dhabi. It offers connections to and from other
Australian cities and towns in conjunction with its partner
Virgin Australia.
Meanwhile, Emirates airlines and Qatar Airways said on
Sunday that their flights to Australia are operating as
scheduled.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Reed Stevenson)