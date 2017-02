SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's Qantas Airways said limited flight services would resume on Monday afternoon subject to approval from the civil aviation safety regulator.

The comments from Qantas came after an Australian tribunal ordered Qantas to put its planes back into the air, intervening in a bitter labour dispute after the national carrier grounded its entire global fleet on Saturday. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)